Toledo has taught ASU hard lessons

The introduction almost two years ago was swift and significant.

Arkansas State was playing Toledo on Jan. 4, 2015, trying to cap Blake Anderson's first year as coach with a victory in the GoDaddy Bowl. On the first play, quarterback Fredi Knighten fumbled, Toledo recovered in the end zone and it took all of 10 seconds to start down a path to a 63-44 season-ending loss.

Today’s game ARKANSAS STATE VS. TOLEDO WHEN 8 p.m. WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium RECORDS Arkansas State 0-0; Toledo 0-0 BETTING LINE ASU by 4 COACHES Blake Anderson (16-10 in third season at Arkansas State and overall); Jason Candle (1-0 in second season at Toledo and overall) SERIES Toledo leads 4-0 TV ESPNU RADIO KASR-FM, 92.7, in Little Rock/Conway; KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN3.com

"It can't get much worse," Anderson remembers saying to his coaching staff after that play.

But it didn't get any better for ASU that night or in the rematch nine months later. Five turnovers in last year's meeting in Toledo, Ohio, led to a 37-7 loss, in one of the the worst offensive showings during Anderson's tenure.

ASU gets another crack at the Rockets tonight. Anderson will begin his third season at ASU at 8 p.m., having compiled a 16-10 record, two bowl appearances and last year's Sun Belt Conference title.

The two biggest blows delivered during his tenure have been by the same team. Running back Kareem Hunt exposed a thin defensive front while rushing for 271 yards in the GoDaddy Bowl. Then, with its quarterback on the sideline, ASU failed to put up much of a fight in last year's loss.

The finale comes in front of a national ESPNU audience tonight at Centennial Bank Stadium. Will it be a sign of progress thanks to rebuilt lines and a slew of transfers on offense, or will the Red Wolves start their season with similar frustrations?

Either way, Anderson expects to learn plenty.

"I think they're one of the best Group of Five teams in the country," he said, referring to all Football Bowl Subdivision programs outside the Power Five conferences. "It's a great way to measure where we're at now, what we've learned from the last two times playing these guys and what we've accomplished over the last couple of years."

After Hunt dismantled ASU in Mobile, Ala., Anderson vowed to get bigger and better on the defensive line.

The Red Wolves will bring a line into tonight's game they think might be their best unit on the team. Two tackles -- Waylon Roberson and Robert Mondie -- have earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors, and Alabama transfer Dee Liner will make his ASU debut.

Last year, ASU was taught the importance of having two quality quarterbacks and the need to protect the football. Knighten's pulled hamstring kept him on the sideline that night, and redshirt freshman James Tabary threw three interceptions in the loss. ASU was held to 209 yards, ran just 61 plays and was held without a offensive touchdown for the only time under Anderson.

"Both times we've played them, we've always kind of gotten in our own way," senior offensive lineman Colton Jackson said. "So, the goal for us is to make sure that we play our very best and know we've played our game."

Senior graduate transfer Chad Voytik will start at quarterback for ASU, but coaches vowed Justice Hansen will play, too, a decision made in part because of how unprepared Anderson said they were last year without Knighten.

Not only was Knighten hurt in last year's game, but defensive end Ja'Von Rolland-Jones was one of a handful of defensive players who missed the bowl game because of an injury.

"It just wasn't a good situation for us," Rolland-Jones said. "This game, I feel like it's going to be a good environment, everyone is healthy, and we'll go out and give them a good show."

The show will require slowing Hunt, who is Toledo's fourth all-time leading rusher. Quarterback Logan Woodside, who completed 21 of 27 passes for 176 yards in the bowl game, also returns, along with an offensive line that ASU defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen said can "swallow you up."

ASU will counter with a defense that includes 13 players with starting experience and an offense stocked with transfers. It's enough to get the attention of first-year Toledo Coach Jason Candle, who was the offensive coordinator in the previous two meetings.

"They're significantly different now," Candle said.

Anderson hopes the new faces are enough, and that the backbreaking mistakes won't show up this time. ASU has committed seven turnovers in two games against Toledo, while allowing 1,018 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"You take those big plays out and, at times, we've played these guys really well," Anderson said. "The key to this one is not having the critical mistakes we've had both times against these guys."

Sports on 09/02/2016