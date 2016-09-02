Mom on Little Rock school lot to get child robbed

A woman picking up her child from a Little Rock elementary school was robbed Wednesday, police reported.

Ofelia Marin, 45, was in the parking lot of Terry Elementary School at 10800 Mara Lynn Road when a man snatched her purse and fled about 1 p.m., according to a police report. Police said Marin's arm was bruised in the robbery and her injuries appeared minor.

The robber is described as black and between the ages of 20 and 25. He wore a white shirt, black pants and black hat.

No arrests had been made Thursday.