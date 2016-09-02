Springdale count rises to 39 cases of mumps

SPRINGDALE -- The number of confirmed or suspected mumps cases in Springdale was at 39 by Thursday afternoon, up from 20 Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Rick Schaeffer, Springdale School District spokesman, said that includes 16 students and two staff members at seven schools: Springdale High School, Lakeside Junior High School, Sonora Middle School, the Archer Learning Center and Smith, Turnbow and Westwood elementary schools. The Health Department requires students at those schools who have been exempted from the mumps vaccine to stay home for 26 days after the last case is found.

Mumps vaccine recommendations • For children younger than 6, one dose at age 12-15 months, followed by a second dose at age 4-6 years. • For children 7 through 18 not previously vaccinated, one dose followed by a second dose at least four weeks after the first. • For adults born in 1957 or later and not previously vaccinated, one dose. • A second dose is recommended for adults born in 1957 or later who are students in a post-secondary educational institution, work in a health care facility, or plan to travel internationally. The second dose should be administered at least 28 days after the first. Source: Arkansas Department of Health

The department again urged anyone in the area who hasn't been vaccinated to do so.

"It would not be a waste," Health Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said of the vaccination.

People infected with the virus can go up to 25 days without showing symptoms, and department officials expect the number of cases to keep increasing, Mirivel said.

Mumps can cause fever, headaches and swollen salivary glands around the face. The symptoms are often mild but can lead to more serious complications, particularly among adults, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's spread by coughing or sneezing or other contact with infected saliva or mucus.

The vaccine introduces the virus to the body in a low enough dose for the immune system to fight it off and be prepared for full-strength exposure in the future. After two doses, it can prevent the disease from causing an illness 88 percent of the time, according to the centers. Some of the affected people in Springdale were vaccinated, the Health Department said.

Arkansas allows parents to exempt their children from required vaccinations because of medical, religious or other reasons. Washington and Benton counties have about 1,700 exemptions, more than any other part of the state, according to the Health Department.

Schaeffer said he had been told two of the students with exemptions were getting their vaccines "immediately." They can return to school after getting the shots. The other students sent home can keep up with schoolwork online and will receive an academic plan to help, he said.

"We obviously are going to still monitor it," he said, adding the district's cases had all been found by school nurses. The district sent messages home to all families with students at the affected schools, and attendance at them was about normal Thursday, he said.

Only two of the 39 cases have been confirmed by lab tests, Mirivel said Thursday. The others have been "clinically diagnosed" by a doctor on the basis of symptoms and are suspected to be mumps. Where the outbreak started remains unclear.

Dr. Gary Wheeler, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said Wednesday that he expected the number of cases to stabilize after a few weeks or a couple of months. If the cases continue to increase, the department would coordinate with the CDC to vaccinate people in the affected area for a third time, he said.

An outbreak like Springdale's is a "normal, random event," Wheeler added, saying widespread vaccination helps contain such outbreaks to a relatively small number of people.

Metro on 09/02/2016