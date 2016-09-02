Spa City killer draws 25-year sentence

HOT SPRINGS -- A man convicted of murder almost 30 years ago was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the death of his neighbor in 2013.

Alfred Nickson, 57, of Hot Springs has been held without bail since his arrest June 25, 2014. He was originally charged with capital murder in the death of Freddie Cole, 73, whose body was found Dec. 6, 2013, inside his apartment at 220 B Manor Circle, and could have faced the death penalty or up to life in prison without parole.

The charge against Nickson, whose trial was to begin Tuesday in Garland County Circuit Court, had been amended previously to first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison. Nickson appeared Monday before Judge Marcia Hearnsberger and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, punishable by up to 30 years.

Nickson was previously convicted of murder Nov. 17, 1988, in Cook County, Ill., and sentenced to 28 years in prison. Because of his habitual offender status stemming from the prior murder, he will have to serve his entire 25-year sentence, chief deputy prosecutor Michelle Lawrence said.

According to the affidavit, Hot Springs police responded to Cole's apartment for a welfare check after his neighbor, Nickson, and an apartment maintenance man reportedly found him. Cole had signs of trauma on his upper body and hands.

Both men said the door to Cole's apartment was open and that they had found him dead on the floor inside.

Cole's earrings had been removed and were next to him on the floor in his blood, and a gold link chain had been ripped off him and was missing, with the exception of a few gold links located in his clothing. Three sterling silver rings that Cole had reportedly been wearing also were missing.

Nickson told police he had not seen Cole since the evening of Dec. 5, 2013, when he got some groceries from Cole's apartment and left.

"Nickson later changed his story and advised he had seen Cole after retrieving the groceries when he used cocaine in Cole's bathroom, but he left soon after," the affidavit said.

Nickson told police he didn't touch Cole and agreed to provide a DNA sample.

On June 2, 2014, the state Crime Laboratory issued a report stating that foreign DNA located under Cole's fingernails matched Nickson's DNA.

The forensic DNA examiner advised that the DNA "would only be expected with involved aggressive contact between two people and would not be present by simple, everyday contact," the affidavit said.

