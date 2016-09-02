Rogers police investigate pharmacy burglaries

Rogers police are looking for three suspects they believe are responsible for two early-morning burglaries at local pharmacies, according to a news release.

Police went to Debbie's Family Pharmacy at 5403 W. Pinnacle Point Drive at about 3:14 a.m. for a glass break alarm, the release said. When officers arrived, they found the front door shattered. Surveillance footage showed three people break the front door and enter the building, the release said.

Roughly 30 minutes later, at 3:41 a.m., police went to Cornerstone Pharmacy at 1735 W. Walnut St. for a motion alarm. There officers also found the front door shattered and surveillance footage of three people breaking the door and entering the building, the release said.

The pharmacies are about 10 minutes apart by car, according to Google Maps.

It's unclear if anything was taken from the pharmacies. A description of the suspects wasn't provided.

Keith Foster, Rogers police spokesman, did not immediately return messages for comment Friday.

Police are investigating the burglaries. Anyone with more information is asked to call the department at 479-636-4141.