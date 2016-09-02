RECIPES: All things eggs

Scotch Eggs

1 quart oil for frying

4 eggs

2 lbs. pork sausage

4 cups dried bread crumbs, seasoned

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 eggs, beaten

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Heat oil in deep-fryer to 375 degrees.

Place eggs in saucepan and cover with water. Bring to boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs sit in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool and peel.

Flatten the sausage and make a patty to surround each egg. Very lightly flour the sausage and coat with beaten egg. Roll in bread crumbs to cover evenly.

Deep fry until golden brown, or pan fry while making sure each side is well cooked. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.

Cut in half and serve over a bed of lettuce and sliced tomatoes for garnish. If mustard is desired it looks beautiful over this.

-- Chasity LeGrand

Eggs Florentine

2 tbs butter

1/2 cup mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 (10 ounce) package fresh spinach

6 large eggs, slightly beaten

salt and ground black pepper to taste

3 tbs cream cheese, cut into small pieces

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir mushrooms and garlic until garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Add spinach to mushroom mixture and cook until spinach is wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.

Stir eggs into mushroom-spinach mixture; season with salt and pepper. Cook, without stirring, until eggs start to firm; flip. Sprinkle cream cheese over egg mixture and cook until cream cheese starts to soften, about 5 minutes.

-- Kelley Turley

Egg Souffle

16 slices white bread, with crusts trimmed

8 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided

7 eggs

3 cups milk

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

3 cups cornflakes cereal

1/4 cup margarine, melted

Lightly butter a 9x13 inch baking dish. Cut bread slices into 1/2 inch cubes. Line bottom of pan with one half of bread cubes. Sprinkle cheddar cheese and 1 cup Swiss cheese on top of bread cubes, reserve 1/2 cup Swiss cheese. Spread remaining bread cubes on top of cheese.

Mix the eggs, milk, onion powder and mustard. Pour egg mixture over the bread. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup cheese over the egg mixture. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

The next morning, preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place cornflakes in a bowl and drizzle with melted margarine. Spread cornflakes on top of casserole.

Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes covered, then uncover and bake for an additional 15 minutes.

-- Carrie Sanderson

Quiche

1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

4 tsp all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cooked ham or bacon, diced

3 eggs

1 cup milk

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground dry mustard

1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust

2 tbs chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

2 tbs chopped pimento peppers, garnish

In medium bowl, toss 4 teaspoons flour with the grated cheese. Sprinkle mixture into the pie shell. On top of cheese, sprinkle 1/2 cup of diced ham.

In medium bowl, combine eggs, milk or cream, and then add salt and mustard powder. Beat until smooth and pour over cheese and ham.

Put piece of plastic wrap large enough to overlap sides over top of quiche, then a piece of foil, and seal well around the edges. (plastic keeps the foil from sticking to the food). Place prepared quiche in freezer.

When ready to prepare, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove foil and plastic wrap. Put foil around edge of crust to protect it.

Bake in the preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until filling is set and crust is golden brown. Garnish with parsley and pimiento if desired.

-- Morgie Toops

Baked Denver Omelet

2 tbs butter

1/2 onion, chopped

1/2 green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup chopped cooked ham

8 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a 10-inch round baking dish.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion and bell pepper until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in ham and continue cooking until heated through, 5 minutes more.

Beat eggs and milk in a large bowl. Stir in Cheddar cheese and ham mixture; season with salt and black pepper. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish.

Bake in preheated oven until eggs are browned and puffy, about 25 minutes. Serve warm.

-- Janet Byrd

Deviled Eggs

8 eggs

1/2 tsp prepared mustard

1 tbs creamy salad dressing (such as Miracle Whip), or as needed

salt and pepper to taste

Place eggs in saucepan and cover with water. Bring to boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs sit in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water and cool in ice water.

Peel and cut in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and combine with mustard, salad dressing and salt and pepper. Mix together until smooth.

Refill each egg half with the yolk mixture and sprinkle with paprika.

-- Barbara Smith

NAN Dining Guide Spotlight on 09/02/2016