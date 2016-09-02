Pair sentenced for taking turkey that had to be euthanized

ORANGE, Calif. — Two Southern California college students have been sentenced for snatching a turkey that had to be euthanized five months after it was found reeking of beer, with a broken toe and missing feathers.

Steven Koressel and Richard Melbye were sentenced to a year of probation Thursday after pleading guilty to entering an animal enclosure without consent.

They also must spend a day in jail, do 100 hours of community service and pay $223 to the animal hospital that treated Tim the Turkey, who never recovered from his injuries.

Tim vanished from a farm run by a high school in April. He was found wandering the streets several hours later.

The men's attorney tells the Orange County Register that they couldn't explain why they took the turkey but that they're "extremely remorseful."