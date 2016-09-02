Oral arguments set on Arkansas medical lawsuit limits

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' highest court will hear arguments next month in one of two complaints against a proposed ballot measure to limit damages awarded in medical lawsuits.

The state Supreme Court on Friday set oral arguments for Oct. 6 in the complaint filed by a campaign group formed by the Arkansas Bar Association to oppose the proposed constitutional amendment. The proposal, if approved by voters, would allow the Legislature to cap non-economic damages awarded for medical injury against health care providers, with a minimum cap of $250,000. The proposal would also put a limit on the contingency fees attorneys could receive in medical injury cases.

The complaint asks the court to block election officials from counting any votes for the measure. A separate complaint was filed against the measure Thursday.