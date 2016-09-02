News in brief

Apartments in NLR getting $4M update

BSR Trust LLC plans to invest $4 million to renovate the Overbrook Apartment complex in North Little Rock, the company announced this week.

Work on the 440-apartment property at 5901 John F. Kennedy Boulevard will be completed this month, a news release said.

BSR Trust said the apartments will receive new appliances, countertops, fixtures, lighting, flooring, paint and other improvements.

The company also plans to use 3 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the property to add a nature trail. Other renovations include a dog park, playground and private gate access, the news release said.

"This investment is a response to what customers in the multifamily industry demand," said Daniel Oberste in a prepared statement. "However, Overbrook is not new construction on land we remember that was once the edge of our city. This is reinvestment in an already great property centrally located in heart of our community."

-- Jessica Seaman

Zips Car Wash buys LR Boomerang chain

Zips Car Wash has acquired Boomerang Car Wash, based in Little Rock, for an undisclosed amount, the Jonesboro company announced this week.

With the acquisition, Zips Car Wash will have 57 locations in states including Arkansas, Oklahoma and North Carolina, the news release said.

Zips Car Wash said it will maintain management offices in Little Rock and Jonesboro. James Burks, with Boomerang, will become chief executive officer of the new company.

"Our plan is to soon become the top car wash company in North America -- which makes this acquisition a great fit for us and a great opportunity for our customers to continue to enjoy our quick, affordable washes," said Brett Overman, founder and chairman of Zips Car Wash, in a prepared statement.

-- Jessica Seaman

10 state stocks up, index climbs 1.82

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, gained 1.82 to 341.52 Thursday.

Ten stocks rose and eight lost ground.

America's Car-Mart rose 5.8 percent in heavy trading.

Wal-Mart climbed 2 percent on more than 11 million shares traded.

Murphy Oil fell 1.2 percent in active trading.

Dillard's and Simmons First National each slipped 0.8 percent.

Total volume for the index was 24.2 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 09/02/2016