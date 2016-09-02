New coaches bask in game's hoopla

Brad Harris' first Salt Bowl two years ago at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock was a family affair.

Harris, whose first game as Benton's defensive coordinator was the Salt Bowl against Bryant, recalled the game this week that involved his two sons, Drew and Brayden. Drew Harris was a senior wide receiver while Brayden was a sophomore linebacker in 2014.

Today’s game Benton vs. Bryant WHEN 7:30 p.m. WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock 2015 RECORDS Benton 9-3 (lost in Class 6A semifinals); Bryant 9-2 (lost in Class 7A second round) SERIES Benton leads overall 24-17-2 (since 1974, includes Salt Bowl games) KEY RETURNERS Benton: QB Nate Beck (Sr., 6-0, 170); RB Brandon Hunter (Sr., 5-9, 165); CB Preston Stone (Sr., 5-9, 170); Bryant: RB De’Amonte Terry (Sr., 5-7, 187); K Hayden Ray (Sr., 5-10, 145); S Cameron Vail (Jr., 6-0, 175) TICKETS $8 at gate. Gates and ticket windows open at 5:30 p.m. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Bryant fans are asked to sit on the west side of the stadium. Benton fans are asked to sit on the east side.

Series since 2000 2000 Bryant 44, Benton 17 2001 Bryant 28, Benton 23 2002 Bryant 16, Benton 13 2003 Bryant 34, Benton 34 (tie) 2004 Bryant 10, Benton 2 2005 Benton 14, Bryant 7 2005 Benton 35, Bryant 28* 2006 Bryant 20, Benton 7 2007 Bryant 25, Benton 7 2008 Bryant 36, Benton 12 2009 Bryant 38, Benton 7 2010 Bryant 45, Benton 9 2011 Bryant 21, Benton 14 2012 Bryant 55, Benton 21 2013 Bryant 42, Benton 28 2014 Bryant 14, Benton 14 (tie) 2015 Bryant 37, Benton 13 *Class AAAAA playoffs

"What a great atmosphere it was," Brad Harris said. "My oldest son, Drew, played in the game two years ago, and when we walked out, his comment was, 'This is awesome.' He wished he could play in front of this big a crowd every time."

Today, Brad Harris is in his third Salt Bowl, but first as Benton's head coach.

This year's Salt Bowl between Saline County rivals Benton and Bryant is the first time ever in the series that both schools have new head coaches. Harris was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach in June, replacing Scott Neathery, while Buck James takes over for Paul Calley at Bryant.

Organizers expect a state record of at least 35,000 people today at War Memorial Stadium, where the Benton-Bryant game has been held since 2004. Last year's game drew a state-record crowd of 34,086. Benton leads the series, which began in 1974, 24-17-2. But Bryant has held a 12-2-2 advantage since 2000.

James is no stranger to coaching in a big rivalry game in Arkansas.

When he was at Camden Fairview, James coached against El Dorado, the Cardinals' biggest nonconference rival.

"There were three or four years there where both teams were the No. 1 team in the state in their classifications," James said of Camden Fairview (Class 5A) and El Dorado (Class 6A). "They had 20,000, 25,000 people. It's nothing near this. This is as big as a state championship game, really, from the media attention to what the community has put into it.

"I can only imagine if Bryant and Benton were both playing for state championships on the same night and what would happen to those communities. I know it's something Coach Harris wants to happen, and it's definitely something I want to happen.

"If it makes us better by playing this game, then that's a great deal."

Harris had coached at Arkadelphia and Lincoln before coming to Benton in 2014. He said he's never seen anything like the Salt Bowl during his coaching career.

"There's no other schools in the state of Arkansas that do this," Harris said. "I've coached in Northwest Arkansas, around Fayetteville, Springdale, and they don't hype it up as much as this. That's a big pat on the back to everybody in this community that promotes the Salt Bowl and all the sponsors."

The Salt Bowl is a special event not only for the coaches and the communities but also for the players.

Benton senior cornerback Preston Stone moved to Benton in seventh grade and is looking forward to playing in his final Salt Bowl today.

"I've been watching the Salt Bowl all these years, guys that I've been looking up to," Stone said. "It's just a great experience that other high school students in the state and even the country don't get to experience playing in a game of this size. It's just a great thing for us to get to be a part of."

Although Bryant senior strong safety Phillip Isom-Green will not play this season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in a scrimmage last week at Pulaski Academy, he understands what the Salt Bowl means to the Hornets.

With a coaching change, Isom-Green said the Hornets have an opportunity to start the James' era with a victory today against their biggest rival.

"I really think it's going to be the start of a new era, a new dynasty for Bryant football with Coach James' program and his philosophies," Isom-Green said. "I really think this is going to be the start of something special for our football team."

Benton has not defeated Bryant since 2005, when it won two games against the Hornets, in the regular season and in the Class AAAAA playoffs (then the state's largest classification).

Harris and the Panthers are ready to end that streak.

"Any time you play a team as close as Bryant, it's a rivalry," Harris said. "As a player, you have to love it. You have to bring it. There shouldn't have to be a lot of motivation put out by the coaching staff this week. Every kid who plays in this will be excited."

Sports on 09/02/2016