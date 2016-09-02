More mumps cases reported in Springdale

SPRINGDALE — The city’s number of mumps cases continued to climb Friday as the Arkansas Department of Health said it was working to narrow down the outbreak’s source.

The department reported 52 mumps cases Friday afternoon, four of which had been confirmed by laboratory tests. That number was up from 39 Thursday. Testing to confirm the other cases continues, but the department treats them as confirmed as a precaution.

Springdale Public Schools spokesman Rick Schaeffer said 27 students and two staff members were among the cases, up 11 from the day before. They work or attend 10 schools: Springdale High School, Lakeside Junior High School, Sonora and Tyson middle schools, the Archer Learning Center and Parson Hills, Smith, Turnbow, Walker and Westwood elementary schools.