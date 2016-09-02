Letters to the Editor

Highway agency stuck

in 20th century mindset

I could not agree more with this newspaper's recent editorial on the proposed shared-use path to benefit pedestrians and bicyclists crossing Interstate 49 at the Wedington interchange.

As the editorial notes, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is refusing to fund such a path, on the grounds that it is a "recreational" and "quality-of-life" issue, having nothing to do with transportation.

It's not a quality of life issue. It's a length of life issue! If you're on a bicycle and get hit by a car or truck, you're likely not to live long.

Instead of a shared-use path, the Highway Department is proposing to build a bike lane within the roadway. That's fine for a quiet, low-traffic street, but the I-49/Wedington interchange is a totally different story. It's a very busy stretch of road used by heavy vehicles, with lots of cars turning left and right.

The Highway Department seems to be lost in a dream of the 20th century, when bicycles were essentially toys used by kids (One sign of their Rip-van-Winkle mindset: Their web page includes phone and fax numbers, but no email contact information).

I am part of a one-car family. My wife gets the car most of the time. I use my bicycle to commute to work at the University of Arkansas and to do errands around town. With the difficult parking situation at the U of A, I would commute by bike even if I had a car to use.

I hope the Highway Department will wake up and begin to treat bicycles as the integral part of our transportation system that they in fact are.

Jacob Adler

Fayetteville

Why change already popular Gulley Park?

Mr. Dave Kuhne wrote a well-thought-out letter (Aug. 14) full of questions addressing Gulley Park.

We have lived in the Gulley Park area since before it was purchased from Mrs. J. Gulley and have direct knowledge of the park. When it became the city's property, the first thing on the agenda was "what can we do now?" Those items put forward were a full concrete volleyball court, a basketball court, a swimming pool, etc. We all got busy and passed the word that we did not need or want these items. The proposals died. Now that the city has purchased the Dunn's property, we are to go through this again.

I have walked the park many, many times from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and there have always been people using the park. Some walking, some running, some walking their dogs, and some running with babies in running strollers. It has been a wonderful park just as it is. People from all over Fayetteville come to use and enjoy the park. The walking trail around the perimeter, as it is, has been sufficient for the thousands and thousands who have used the park and use it every day. Instead of making an expanded 12-foot multi-use trail, which we don't really need, couldn't all this money be used in other parks in the city. If something has to be done at Gulley, why not extend the walking trail all the way around the park.

We have people with their dogs using the park all the time. Why do we need a "dog park"? As Mr. Kuhne noted, has the EPA been apprised of this new development?

Why are we planting an apple orchard next to Apple Seed Farms? They do not take care of the property they are leasing, so why would they offer any assistance with the city's orchard.

Gulley Park is a wonderful park that fits the needs of new moms with their babies all the way up to people in their 80s. Let's keep it as it is -- a wonderful park where weddings are held, concerts are held, birthday celebrations are held, family reunions are held, etc.

Let's not lose this park with its own, quiet atmosphere, welcoming every one.

Cam Crouch

Fayetteville

