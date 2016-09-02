Letters to the Editor

Purvis' list reflects his bias toward Clinton

After reading the (Aug. 24) article from Hoyt Purvis in which he listed in "shorthand" fashion some "key issues and challenges" facing Trump and Clinton, I thought I was going to read a truly informative comparison, but it was quite apparent he is a Hillary fan through and through. The "list," which exemplified true bias toward Clinton, would only serve to bolster Trumps' reference in the first bullet point "Trump vs. Media" as dishonest. Mr. Purvis goes on to exonerate Clinton from any wrongdoing by merely referring to it as baggage of "past" controversies and that her trust issues are from the "constant battering of her critics causing a trust gap."

All I can say is, "really?" It amazes me Mr. Purvis spent all that time and money to become a professor of journalism at the University of Arkansas and still could not pen an article cloaked in enough demagoguery to fool the common man with common sense.

Better luck next time.

Bill Robinson

Bella Vista

A future candidate worth campaigning for

Since I take the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette weekends only, I realize I miss some of the letters written to this paper, but the samples I'm reading these three days tells me something, something really disturbing.

I know there are people in Arkansas who are Bernie Sanders supporters but you'd never know it from reading the letters printed. In fact, I'd given up writing because it became quite evident a letter supporting Bernie would not be printed, especially if his name was in the letter.

So, let's see if this letter makes it to print. We have two women running for president, Hillary and the Green Party's Dr. Jill Stein, who as yet will not be on the ballot in all states.

There is another lady much more qualified to be the president of the United States, and that lady is Tulsi Gabbard. Tulsi has and is still serving our country and understand firsthand the dangers of endless wars. For those who have heard her speak, you realize you are listening to a lady who is dignified, confident and extremely carrying about all of us. It is so refreshing to hear an intelligent person explain what we need to do if we really want this country to belong to all of us -- not just the bought and paid for by the 1 percent who are determined to control us.

So, the possibility of her being on the ballot in 2016 is about as likely as our getting the one qualified candidate -- Bernie Sanders -- on the ballot this year, but for those who would like to see a lady as our president, I challenge you to roll up your sleeves and get to work now to make sure this very qualified lady is our president in

2020.

Phyllis Lafferty

Bella Vista

