Letters to the Editor

Quarterback's actions disliked, but understood

Quarterback for the 49ers Colin Kaepernick has decided to sit when the National Anthem is played at the beginning of NFL football games. He remains seated to bring attention to the rights of black people, police brutality, race relations, to promote Black Lives Matter, and other reasons. Kaepernick has received some support from professional athletes while others despise his actions, stating it's disrespectful and un-American.

It takes a great deal of moral courage to do what Kaepernick is doing. He is not hurting anyone else but has put himself in the public eye of scrutiny. His actions are protected by the First Amendment whether we agree with it or not. It's very much like flag burning, which is also protected by the First Amendment, and may be considered by many as equally or more offensive than what Kaepernick is doing.

I must say Kaepernick's actions are much more honorable than those who use deplorable acts of violence; destroying public property, businesses, and harming and killing innocent people in the name of equality and justice.

Even though I don't like the idea of someone sitting during the National Anthem, I can certainly understand Kaepernick's actions.

Terry Stewart

Springdale

Absolute intolerance pressed by flag stance

Lowell Grisham's column on why he wanted the Bikes, Blues & BBQ organizers to discourage and condemn the flying of the Confederate battle flag was disturbing to say the least. Not on the fact of how others view the flag, as part of their Southern heritage, or the part where others view it as a racist symbol. The disturbing view of Mr. Grisham was there could be no correct view other than his. I call this absolute intolerance: There are no correct views but his.

A lot of people have opinions. Mr. Grisham's view that the Confederate battle flag is racist is his opinion. That is his right (God given) to view as such. I would not dream of attempting to coerce or force him to fly the flag. My view of the flag is simply historic and one celebrating my Southern heritage. Not all white Southerners hold that view, neither do all blacks view the Confederate battle flag as racist. Unfortunately, Mr. Grisham refuses to accept there are others with different views, and they must be shackled and chained to accept only Mr. Grisham's point of view. This is political correctness slavery in a nutshell: You must submit, or you will be forced.

Those who would restrict others' First Amendment rights under a guise of racism will not stop at the Confederate battle flag. Next year will be the Gadsden Flag, or as it has been viewed lately, the Stars and Stripes. Cotton T-shirts will be targeted. Absolute intolerance is never satisfied; it only grows.

One of the best-selling T-shirts and denim vests last year at BBBBQ was a Confederate battle flag with the words "Heritage Not Hate." It is a very simple message, and easy to understand. We love our heritage and we are not racist. Having attended eight BBBBQ events, I know the color of bikes are discussed in detail; the color of one's skin has never been an issue. Pull up to anyone at a signal light and conversation ensues. The brotherhood is the bikes. I think the organizers have recognized this, and know firsthand what the Freedom of the Road is about. Freedom, not restriction.

Just keep BBBBQ like it has been in the past, and it will continue to be successful.

Tim Hepler

Huntsville

