Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthdays. Your way has typically been to dream big and then work backward to construct a framework for building that dream. This time you'll start with a small, cool interest and it will snowball into a venture that has a powerfully transformative influence on everything else you do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Ideas have value, even if they never come into fruition. Not all ideas should come to fruition anyhow. Some are best left in their ethereal form, from which they can still lead us to the next better idea.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don't agree with some aspects of a group's philosophy, and you never will. But there's likely enough benefit there to warrant your involvement. Be of service and reap the benefits of belonging.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's the little things. Who should pay the check? And if you have a feeling it's not going to be you, should you make a move anyway? Anticipate these kinds of details and make a game plan.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There is a reason for the current distribution of power, but that doesn't mean it should stay this way. If you choose to challenge the old guard, expect resistance and know that these things won't be resolved in a day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): No one likes to make mistakes, and repeat mistakes are particularly hard to take. Then again, after getting it wrong a few times, getting it right finally is spectacularly satisfying.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There will be blips, interruptions, shuffling and reshuffling. What is temporarily uprooting will be fortuitous in the long run. Detach. Flow with it. Remain unconcerned with the flotsam and jetsam.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Not everyone has developed the part of their brains that keeps them from saying aloud things that ought to be contained inside a head. When mistakes are made, you'll be the one to smooth it over.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Whatever your project, you'll save time and trouble doing more research. The advice you seek will give you a good excuse to network, thus expanding your contacts and influence simultaneously.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There will be a lot of busywork in the early part of the day, and as tedious as it may seem, each task can be counted as a step forward. Anyway, the evening fun will make a dim remembrance of all morning tasks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The loved one who mainly causes you irritation and exasperation really needs your patience and understanding. This will require huge, nearly saintly amounts of self-control and emotional restraint, but you're up to it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your air-sign levity will help you mentally rise above the situation and then float backward in time, returning to a more childish view of the world. From this place, your problems will be met with more imaginative answers.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're not being asked to jump to the moon, though you are being asked to jump higher than you want to. No need to take offense. In all likelihood they are just ignorant of the current standards. Can't blame them for trying.

