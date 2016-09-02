Ex-Subway pitchman Jared Fogle in filing: Victim's parents to blame

INDIANAPOLIS — Subway's former pitchman imprisoned for child pornography and sex abuse is arguing in a court filing that the parents of one of his female victims are to blame for what he describes as her "destructive behaviors."

Jared Fogle's motion filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis also argues that the parents may be responsible for the girl's injuries alleged in a civil lawsuit against him.

The victim — who unknowingly appeared in some of the child pornography that led to Fogle's criminal conviction last year — filed a lawsuit in March against him and two other people. It seeks monetary damages for, among other things, personal injury and emotional distress.

Fogle's filing alleges the girl's parents fought and abused alcohol in front of her. It argues that is among the causes of her distress and that her parents may be liable for some or all of her claims against Fogle.

Fogle's attorney, Ron Elberger, and his colleague Steven Groth filed the motion Thursday. The Associated Press left messages for both lawyers Friday morning seeking comment.

M. Michael Stephenson, the attorney for the Indiana girl who is suing Fogle, said Friday that he had no immediate comment on the filing. Stephenson has said his client suffered "significant emotional trauma" because of Fogle's actions.

Fogle, a 39-year-old father of two who was living in suburban Indianapolis when he was arrested, was sentenced in November to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing and receiving child pornography and traveling out of state to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. Fogle has paid restitution to 14 victims, but they can still sue him for additional money.

The girl's parents are not named in the court documents, and the victim is referred to only by the pseudonym "Jane Doe."