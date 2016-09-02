Driver, 73, killed after vehicle runs off Arkansas highway, hits tree

A 73-year-old Arkansas woman died this week when her vehicle ran off a state highway and hit a tree, Arkansas State Police said Friday.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. as Bertie Miller of Oakland was driving a 1999 Chevrolet west on Arkansas 202, according to a state police report.

Police say Miller's vehicle "failed to negotiate a curve" and ran off the highway in Baxter County. The report didn't identify the precise location.

After leaving the roadway, the vehicle reportedly hit a tree. Miller suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

The death was the 344th fatality in a traffic crash in Arkansas so far in 2016, according to preliminary figures.