Driver, 73, killed after vehicle runs off Arkansas highway, hits tree
Posted: September 2, 2016 at 8:31 a.m.
A 73-year-old Arkansas woman died this week when her vehicle ran off a state highway and hit a tree, Arkansas State Police said Friday.
It happened about 5:30 p.m. as Bertie Miller of Oakland was driving a 1999 Chevrolet west on Arkansas 202, according to a state police report.
Police say Miller's vehicle "failed to negotiate a curve" and ran off the highway in Baxter County. The report didn't identify the precise location.
[FATAL WRECKS IN ARKANSAS: Stories on all deaths in traffic crashes so far this year]
After leaving the roadway, the vehicle reportedly hit a tree. Miller suffered fatal injuries.
Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.
The death was the 344th fatality in a traffic crash in Arkansas so far in 2016, according to preliminary figures.