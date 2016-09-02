Arkansas man among 2 imprisoned for 2011 robbery, slaying in northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two men who pleaded guilty in the 2011 robbery and fatal shooting of a northwest Iowa man, including one from Arkansas, have been sent to prison.

On Thursday 26-year-old Devery Hibbler, of Dumas, Arkansas, was given 35 years and 35-year-old Robert Beaver, of Sioux City, was given 20 years in prison. A third man involved, 26-year-old Courtland Clark, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

All three pleaded guilty in federal court to interference with commerce by robbery, and Clark and Hibbler also pleaded guilty for a weapons offense.

Prosecutors say the men entered marijuana dealer Tony Canfield's Sioux City home in May 2011 to steal marijuana and cash. Prosecutors say Beaver beat and held Canfield's wife while Clark and Hibbler struggled with Canfield, who was shot by Hibbler.