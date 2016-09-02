Apple's Irish tax rate hard to gauge

The European Commission's finding that Ireland must collect as much as $14.5 billion in back taxes from Apple Inc. contained a second surprising number: 0.005 percent.

In a news release, the commission said that figure represented the effective corporate tax rate Apple paid on its European profits in 2014. At that rate, someone who earned $1 million would pay $50 in tax.

With the world's richest company vowing to appeal the finding -- perhaps joined by Ireland's government -- the methods and data that the European Union regulators used will come under intense scrutiny, but largely in private, at the EU's General Court in Luxembourg. In the meantime, tax specialists said, the actual rate remains unknowable for the general public, and the basis for the minuscule figure that competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager cited will be something of a mystery.

"It's plausible, but we can't verify it," said Michelle Hanlon, a professor of accounting and taxes at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management. Apple, like most multinational companies, doesn't disclose a country-by-country breakdown of its profits or taxes paid.

Apple's chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, called the commission's 0.005 percent rate "a completely made-up number." Bloomberg News sent the company several questions aimed at clarifying and explaining its position. In response, Apple pointed to a letter it posted for shareholders that largely repeated its executives' earlier remarks.

The commission, meanwhile, hasn't revealed what numbers went into its calculation, but Vestager said Thursday that the math was based on figures Apple provided to regulators. "There are very little if any figures in the public domain," she said. She added later: "It's quite a good illustration of the fact that more transparency would be a good thing," including country-by-country reporting for income, taxes paid and other information.

The commission found that Ireland provided Apple with selective tax treatment that let the iPhone maker skirt the nation's 12.5 percent tax rate and gave it an unfair advantage over other companies for several years -- a violation of the EU's state-aid rules.

In questioning the commission's finding, Apple has said it "paid $400 million in taxes in Ireland in 2014 -- considerably more than the commission's figure suggests." The EU said the 0.005 percent effective tax rate applies to the profits of Apple Sales International, an Irish unit which regulators said is "responsible for buying Apple products from equipment manufacturers around the world and selling these products in Europe" as well as in the Middle East, Africa and India. The commission also cited another unit, Apple Operations Europe, which it said was responsible for manufacturing certain lines of computers for the Apple group.

Apple has additional subsidiaries in Ireland that may have paid other taxes, but the investigation was not focused on them and can't comment on them, commission spokesman Lucia Caudet said.

The commission sent its full decision in the case to Ireland on Wednesday. A nonconfidential version of that decision will be published, but it's not expected for at least several months. The timing of its publication will depend on how quickly EU regulators and Irish officials can agree on what sensitive items need to be removed from the full decision, Vestager said Thursday.

"If it was up to me, the nonconfidential version would have been published yesterday because that is another way of enabling everyone to see how we decided and on what basis we made this decision," she said.

Vestager cited one public source of information that EU regulators used: an investigation by a U.S. Senate panel that examined offshore tax avoidance by Apple, Microsoft Corp. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

In a May 2013 hearing, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations revealed that an Apple subsidiary in Ireland paid just $10 million in taxes in 2011 on $22 billion in earnings, for an effective tax rate of about 0.05 percent. (That's akin to paying $500 in tax on $1 million of income.) The subcommittee's report said its calculations were based on nonpublic information that Apple had supplied in response to specific questions.

One irony in the case is that U.S. policymakers took no action in response to that 2013 disclosure and others like it; President Barack Obama's administration and members of the Republican-controlled Congress have been unable to agree on a plan. This week, however, both agreed that the EU's back-taxes claim against Apple was inappropriate.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called the EU decision "awful" and said it "should be a spur to action" in the United States. "What's inappropriate is for, in the name of state aid, Europe to be rewriting tax law retroactively, reaching into a tax base that properly should be a U.S. tax base, because it's U.S. income," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew said during an interview Wednesday with National Public Radio.

Apple has said it follows tax laws and has paid all taxes due in Ireland; there's little reason to doubt that, said Douglas Shackelford, dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University North Carolina.

"Apple has followed the letter of the law," said Shackelford, an international tax scholar. "The EC is saying, 'Yeah, but you violated the spirit of the law, and so we're guesstimating what those profits were and how they should have been taxed.'"

