2nd challenge filed to Arkansas medical marijuana proposal

LITTLE ROCK — A second challenge has been filed with the Arkansas Supreme Court against an effort to legalize medical marijuana, with a complaint that questions the validity of the signatures that were submitted for the ballot measure.

Kara Benca asked justices to block the proposed initiated act that would allow patients with certain medical conditions to buy marijuana from dispensaries. The complaint accuses the group behind the proposal of not following reporting laws for its paid canvassers and claims that some of the petitions were left unattended for people to sign.

The complaint is the second effort to block the proposal. A coalition of groups opposing the measure filed a separate challenge to the ballot title.

Election officials have approved two medical marijuana proposals for the November ballot.

