Woman leaves prison after feticide conviction overturned

FILE - In this March 30, 2015 file photo, Purvi Patel is taken into custody at the St. Joseph County Courthouse in South Bend, Ind., after being sentenced to 20 years in prison for feticide and neglect of a dependent. Her sentence was overturned and she was re-sentenced to 18 months. A news release Wednesday Aug. 31, 2016 by the St. Joseph County prosecutor's office said it has notified the Indiana Department of Correction that Patel has served 525 days in prison and with credit for good behavior, she had served a total of 1,050 days, which means she has served her term. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana woman whose feticide conviction for a self-induced abortion was overturned has been released from prison after a judge said she should be freed immediately.

Indiana Department of Correction spokesman Doug Garrison says 35-year-old Purvi Patel was with relatives when she left the Indiana Women's Prison in Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Patel's attorney, Lawrence Marshall, says she wants her privacy and is focusing on "putting her life back together."

On Wednesday, a judge resentenced Patel to 18 months on a neglect of a dependent charge but said she should be released immediately because she has already served longer than 18 months in prison.

The Indiana Court of Appeals in July overturned Patel's 2015 feticide conviction and 20-year prison sentence on a charge of killing her premature infant by taking abortion-inducing drugs.