U.S. auto sales expected to drop in August

DETROIT — U.S. sales of new cars and trucks were expected to drop in August, ending summer on a low note for the auto industry.

General Motors' sales dropped 5 percent from last August while Ford's sales were down 8 percent. Nissan's sales dropped 6.5 percent.

Other automakers will report sales later Thursday.

Overall industry sales were expected to slip 5 percent to 1.5 million vehicles, according to J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. If that happens, it would be the fourth month this year that sales have been flat or have declined on a year-over-year basis. Total sales through August are now expected to be flat compared to a year ago.

This isn't unexpected. After six straight years of growth — and record sales of 17.5 million new vehicles last year — the industry has been bracing for a plateau as consumer demand wanes.

Demand is softening despite model year-end clearance sales, low gas prices, low interest rates and other enticements. LMC Automotive forecasting chief Jeff Schuster now thinks it will be increasingly difficult for the industry to match last year's performance.

"With mixed economic signals, it certainly looks like U.S. auto sales may have peaked in 2015," Schuster said.

