Town extends curfew by 15 minutes, just for Springsteen

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has decided to extend its concert curfew by 15 minutes, just for Bruce Springsteen.

The Sun Chronicle reports that the Foxborough board of selectmen voted to extend the concert curfew for the rocker's Sept. 14 show at Gillette Stadium to 11:30 p.m. The typical curfew for weeknight concerts is 11:15 p.m.

The stadium's director of external affairs says Springsteen has played Gillette twice before with no issues and he's been playing 3 ½- to four-hour sets on his latest tour. Foxborough is his last stop.

And if Springsteen plays past 11:30? Selectman Chris Mitchell notes that stadium concert curfews aren't set by any town law.

Not everyone agrees. Board member Ginny Coppola didn't attend the meeting but said in a written statement that she opposed extending curfew.