Super Quiz: Only Foolin'

Posted: September 1, 2016 at 1:45 a.m.

  1. Said to bring presents once a year

  2. Depicted as delivering baskets of colored eggs

  3. Imagined to leave money under a young child's pillow

  4. He helps to put children to sleep.

  5. He is responsible for leaving fern-like patterns on cold windows in winter.

  6. On Halloween night, children warn that these creatures are around.

  7. They look like small people with wings and have magic powers.

  8. They have no specific appearance, but are used to frighten children into good behavior.

  9. These mischievous elves are found in Irish folklore.

Answers

  1. Santa Claus

  2. Easter Bunny

  3. Tooth fairy

  4. Sandman

  5. Jack Frost

  6. Witches

  7. Fairies

  8. Boogeymen

  9. Leprechauns

Weekend on 09/01/2016