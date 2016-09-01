Super Quiz: Only Foolin'

Said to bring presents once a year

Depicted as delivering baskets of colored eggs

Imagined to leave money under a young child's pillow

He helps to put children to sleep.

He is responsible for leaving fern-like patterns on cold windows in winter.

On Halloween night, children warn that these creatures are around.

They look like small people with wings and have magic powers.

They have no specific appearance, but are used to frighten children into good behavior.