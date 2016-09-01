State police captain on paid leave after arrest at Arkansas park, authorities say

An Arkansas State Police captain is on paid administrative leave after telling two undercover officers of his interest to watch them perform a sexual act at a Fort Smith park, according to police.

State police Capt. Steven Bryan Davis of Troop H in Fort Smith was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of loitering at a parking lot at Fort Smith Park in the 2500 block of Riverfront Drive, authorities said in a report.

When Fort Smith police arrived at the park, patrolled regularly for possible public sexual activity, around 4 p.m. that day, they saw a man inside a red pickup appearing to watch pornography and masturbate.

The man, later identified as 51-year-old Davis, at one point approached the undercover officers at their vehicle, asking them what they were into sexually. One of the officers replied, “anything freaky.”

Davis told the officers that they could watch him if he was allowed to watch them.

“Let me see y'all first ‘cause I don’t want to get in any trouble,” an officer reported Davis saying at the scene.

After being told he could move into the undercover officers’ vehicle, Davis sat in the back seat, leaving the door slightly open as the officers appeared to be preparing to engage in a sexual act.

At that point, one of the officers showed his badge and identified himself as a Fort Smith police officer. Davis was then arrested and booked into the Sebastian County jail.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said in an emailed statement that Davis was placed on paid leave Tuesday night, adding that there had no change in his employment status as of Thursday afternoon.

