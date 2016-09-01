State Department to turn over all Clinton schedules before election

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2016 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks in Reno, Nev. The State Department says about 30 emails that may be related to the 2012 attack on U.S. compounds in Benghazi, Libya, are among the thousands of Hillary Clinton emails recovered during the FBI's recently closed investigation into her use of a private server. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON — The State Department agreed Thursday to turn over all the detailed planning schedules from Hillary Clinton's time as secretary of state to The Associated Press by mid-October. It was an abrupt reversal from U.S. government lawyers' warning last week that hundreds of pages would not be released until after the presidential election.

The decision is significant because it will make available before the election all of Clinton's minute-by-minute schedules. Those planning documents offer a detailed look at Clinton's daily routine during her four-year tenure as secretary of state between 2009 and 2013.

The State Department provided the AP some of the Democratic presidential nominee's official calendars from her time at the department. But in some instances the calendars had been edited after her events and, in some cases, names of those who met with her had been omitted.

The department has so far released about half of her more complete daily schedules. The new agreement Thursday was drawn up after government lawyers told the AP last week that the department expected to release the last of the detailed daily schedules around Dec. 30, weeks after the election. The AP objected to the delays.

The daily schedules drew attention last week after the AP reviewed the two years of schedules released so far, plus Clinton's official calendars. From those, the AP determined that more than half the people who Clinton met or spoke with — outside of members of the U.S. or foreign governments — had donated to the Clinton Foundation either personally or through companies or groups.

The AP's review focused on Clinton's discretionary contacts with outside interests and excluded her meetings or calls with federal officials or foreign government representatives because those contacts were part of her regular diplomatic obligations.

Clinton has said the AP's analysis was flawed because it did not account fully for all meetings and phone calls during her entire term as secretary. She also said the analysis should have included meetings with federal employees and foreign diplomats.