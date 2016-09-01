Preservation aim for hotel fountain

HOT SPRINGS -- Artisans removed part of the recessed tile fountain in the lobby of what is known as the Majestic Hotel's red brick building Monday, a week before demolition of the adjacent Lanai Towers is scheduled to begin.

Assistant City Manager/City Clerk Lance Spicer said the fountain is one of several items the city hopes to salvage before demolition contractor DT Specialized Services Inc. levels the condemned complex's remaining structures. The Lanai Suites on the southwest section of the 5-acre property came down last month.

Demolition of the north end of the parking deck under the Lanai Towers began Monday. Spicer said the Tulsa contractor is ahead of schedule and plans to begin demolishing the Lanai Towers next week. The project timeline submitted with the company's bid proposal didn't schedule the demolition until mid-October.

"They're a solid two weeks ahead of schedule," Spicer said.

Overhead utility lines in front of the building will have to be relocated to accommodate the work.

"We're working with Entergy to put up a temporary pole to reroute power away from the [Lanai Towers] so they can take the building down without any worry of brick falling on utility lines," Spicer said.

The Dryden family of Dryden Potteries Inc. was subcontracted by DT to preserve the fountain. Zach Dryden said he and his father, Kimbo, along with family friend Robert Benson, worked with the city Monday to relocate the top half of the fountain to the family's Whittington Avenue studio.

DT's demolition bid included $9,500 to preserve the Majestic Hotel sign atop the red brick building, but Spicer said the cost of the fountain's removal and refurbishing wasn't included in the $1,037,500 demolition contract.

Spicer said the city also hopes to preserve sconces adorning doorways and exterior architectural elements that include the brick inlay above the entrance to the red brick building that has the hotel's name carved into it. He said the city hasn't decided what it will do with the salvaged items.

Zack Dryden estimated that the 5-by-6-foot fountain section removed Monday weighs close to 1,000 pounds. The three-man crew spent last week preparing for the removal. They chiseled away material around the arch-shaped piece, cut away old pipes and built interior and exterior frameworks to stabilize the fountain.

"I created a pallet framework that I overlapped with plaster so that it was fully supported up and down," he said. "It worked pretty well. No damage occurred when we took it off, which is pretty amazing."

Zack Dryden said he used a diamond-angle grinder to separate the top half of the fountain. As he finished the cut, a fork lift applied upward pressure to boards supporting the bottom. He said the top part was primed for removal after he cut through a series of steel pipes.

"It was ready to go," he said. "It kind of tilted back as the [forklift] lifted it up in the air."

He said the top half was laid on the exterior framework he attached to the back. The forklift picked it up from the side and put it on a truck that delivered it to the Drydens' studio. The bottom half was expected be removed by Tuesday.

"I don't think anybody was trying to save [the fountain]," he said. "Nobody thought they could do it, but we did."

Zack Dryden said vandals claimed the fountain's fish-shaped "water spitter," but Spicer said the Drydens have been asked to re-create the feature and recast the fountain's porcelain bowl.

State Desk on 09/01/2016