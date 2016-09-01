Robbed in game in Little Rock, dice-player says

Little Rock police are investigating after a man said he was robbed at gunpoint during a dice game Tuesday.

Jessie Harris, 66, said he was playing dice in the 2200 block of East Roosevelt Road when a man approached him from behind, pressed a gun against his head and demanded money about 12:06 a.m., according to a police report. The man took $25 from Harris' pocket and forced Harris to ride in a vehicle with him. The robber then dropped Harris off down the street and fled.

[NEXT IN TODAY'S POLICE BEAT: Menaced by man with box cutter, say 3 Little Rock Waffle House employees]

No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area but made no arrests.

The robber is described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, balding, muscular and between the ages of 32 and 37. He reportedly wore a white shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

A detailed description of the robber's vehicle was unavailable.