Robbed in game in Little Rock, dice-player says
Posted: September 1, 2016 at 6 a.m.
Little Rock police are investigating after a man said he was robbed at gunpoint during a dice game Tuesday.
Jessie Harris, 66, said he was playing dice in the 2200 block of East Roosevelt Road when a man approached him from behind, pressed a gun against his head and demanded money about 12:06 a.m., according to a police report. The man took $25 from Harris' pocket and forced Harris to ride in a vehicle with him. The robber then dropped Harris off down the street and fled.
No injuries were reported.
Officers searched the area but made no arrests.
The robber is described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, balding, muscular and between the ages of 32 and 37. He reportedly wore a white shirt, blue pants and black shoes.
A detailed description of the robber's vehicle was unavailable.