On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I suppose I've given my life to Jesus dozens of times, but I still worry about my salvation. I don't really feel like I'm going to go to Heaven when I die. Am I always going to be like this?

DEAR E.W.S.: No, you're not, not if you truly understand what Jesus Christ has already done for you, and put your trust in Him instead of your false feelings.

Christ came into the world for one reason: to make it possible for us to be forgiven and cleansed of our sins so that we could go to be with Him in Heaven when we die. And when He went to the cross, this is exactly what He accomplished. He was perfect and without sin, but on the cross, all our sins were placed on Him, and He took upon Himself the judgment and hell that we deserve. The Bible says, "For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God" (1 Peter 3:18).

In other words, on the cross Jesus Christ paid the price for your sins and your shame, completely and fully. You don't need to bear them any longer, for He has already taken them away. Why doubt what God has clearly told you? Why keep believing the devil's lies? God's Word is true: In Christ "we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins" (Colossians 1:14).

Right now take all your sins to the foot of the cross and leave them there. Then thank God for forgiving you and cleansing you of sin's stain. Thank Him most of all for loving you so much that someday you will go to be with Him in Heaven forever, all because of what Christ has already done for you.

