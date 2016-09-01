Official: Planes headed toward each other before deadly Bentonville crash

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Bentonville emergency personnel examine the scene after a plane crashed while taking off at the Bentonville Municipal Airport Wednesday Aug. 31, 2016. One person was killed in the 1983 Beechcraft Bonanza when it slammed into a hanger.

BENTONVILLE — Two airplanes were headed toward each other before one veered left and crashed into a hangar at the municipal airport, killing the pilot, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday.

John Brannen, senior air safety investigator, was investigating the scene of the fatal crash Thursday morning with Federal Aviation Administration officials.

One plane was landing to the north as another was taking off to the south. Rex Grimsley, 70, was piloting the plane taking off. He veered to the left, hitting the hangar at 2410 S.W. Aviation St., Brannen said.

Grimsley died in the crash.

Federal officials arrived in Bentonville yesterday evening and began the on-scene investigation this morning, Brannen said.

“The on-scene portion of the investigation focuses on the wreckage itself mainly,” he said. “Taking a look at the airplane, its systems, the engine and seeing if we can determine if everything was functioning properly.”

The on-scene portion should be completed today, and the airplane will be released to an aircraft salvage company, Brannen said.

The investigation will include interviews with airport officials and the surviving pilot of the other plane, a review of some radio communications, a look into Grimsley’s flying background as well as other factors.

Brannen said it will take six months to a year before the final investigation is complete and a probable cause of the crash can be determined.