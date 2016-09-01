North Little Rock police officer to throw out first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals game

Police Officer Tommy Norman gets a fist bump from Roderick McClinton as he hands out water, snacks and toys to children at 16th and Sycamore streets while on patrol in July in downtown North Little Rock.

A North Little Rock police officer who has been celebrated for his commitment to community policing will throw out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game later this month.

Officer Tommy Norman said on Facebook and Instagram he will throw the first pitch at the Cardinals' Sept. 29 game against the Reds at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. In the post, he said the phone call would be one he'll "remember forever."

"A dream come true," he wrote. "I couldn't be happier! What a huge honor!"

Norman has more than 1.2 million followers on his Instagram account, where he chronicles his day-to-day interactions with people on the streets of North Little Rock through photos and videos. His post about the pitch earned more than 13,000 likes in less than a day.

Norman has earned considerable national attention for his work, including appearances on CNN and admiration from rapper The Game. The performer earlier this year helped raise $50,000 for Norman and the North Little Rock Police Department's work in the community.