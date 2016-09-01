Names and faces

• After an hourslong standoff with police, Chris Brown was arrested Tuesday on accusations of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman called police for help during a gathering at his Los Angeles home. Model Baylee Curran later told the Los Angeles Times that the "Deuces" and "Look At Me Now" singer pointed a gun at her after he and another man became angry with her when she admired the man's diamond necklace. The singer was arrested outside the view of news helicopters overhead and throngs of camera crews at the bottom of his hilltop estate. The arrest ended a nearly 14-hour standoff and was the latest run-in with the law for the Grammy-winning Brown, who at times has been in legal trouble since his felony conviction in the 2009 assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, ahead of the Grammys. In the episode Tuesday, Brown was released from jail after posting $250,000 bond. His arraignment tentatively was set for Sept. 20. Police spokesman Lt. Chris Ramirez said officers first responded to Brown's property around 3 a.m. During the standoff while police awaited a search warrant, Brown posted rambling messages on social media sites proclaiming his innocence and rebuffing reports that he was barricaded in his "palace." Brown's attorney, Mark Geragos, arrived at the house before police served the warrant. "Chris is out and well. The allegations against him are demonstrably false," Geragos posted on Twitter after the singer posted bond.

• Bill Nye is going to be a Netflix guy. The streaming network announced plans Wednesday for a series, Bill Nye Saves the World, hosted by the famed scientist, author and TV personality, best known as the "science guy" on television and in books. Each episode will tackle a topic from a scientific point of view to dispel myths and rebut anti-scientific claims that may be muddling the outlook. Topics will include vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change. According to Netflix, Nye will present guests, conduct experiments and ultimately let the facts lead each episode's exploration. "We'll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience," Nye said. "And perhaps we'll change the world a little." The new venture begins next spring and marks a return to series TV for the star of Bill Nye the Science Guy.

