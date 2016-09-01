Measure allowing casinos in 3 Arkansas counties makes ballot

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas election officials have approved for the ballot a measure that would legalize casinos in three border counties.

Secretary of State Mark Martin's office said Thursday that the group Arkansas Wins submitted 100,977 valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot. The group needed 84,859 signatures from registered voters to qualify as a constitutional amendment.

The measure would legalize casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties. Arkansas Wins has previously said that Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation Entertainment would operate the Washington County casino if voters approve the amendment.

The proposal calls for a five-member commission appointed by the governor to regulate the casinos, and it would also require the casinos to pay the state an 18 percent tax on net gambling receipts.

