Letters to the Editor

Crass approach

isn't right for nation

I remember being taught by my family that "If you can't say something good about a person, then don't say anything." I recall hearing compliments being paid to certain individuals, such as, "I have never heard him say a bad word about anybody!" Today, apparently at least in some circles, that outlook on people is being considered foolish, old-fashioned and naive. We are being told, "We've got to stop being so nice, folks!" The idea seems to be that if you are in the mood to insult somebody, then go right ahead and scorch them with your fine hot verbal blasts!

Some politicians of an earlier generation, such as Sen. [J. William] Fulbright and Sen. [Dale] Bumpers, used to think that when engaging in political negotiations, to speak considerately, civilly and diplomatically, even toward those who were opposing you, was not only a better way of being a human being, but was also more likely to discover openings for working things through together. In today's world of hostility and contempt, it seems to have become more important to stick it to somebody, especially to stick it to the dummies and incompetents who think differently from yourself! At one time, being polite, considerate, respectful and kind was a good thing, even a virtuous thing. In today's brave new world, apparently civil and courteous speech has come to be regarded as contemptible political correctness, and a prospective leader is applauded as fresh, brave, virtuous and honest when he freely pops off with insults and put-downs.

How shall we become a great people if we endorse and reward crude, disrespectful, disparaging behaviors toward our fellow Americans and toward other peoples of the world?

Jerry Nichols

Pea Ridge

Chaotic billionaire

or sneaky politician?

The political battle is getting serious as local left-wingers Millie Foree and Linda Farrell join the mud-slinging aimed at Donald Trump. Well, Millie is right that Trump is a scary proposition for some Republicans. He has attacked the establishment on both sides of the aisle and that is why he is so popular.

There may be chaos in the back rooms if he is elected and is successful in opening the doors on traditional back-room deals. I agree that Trump says some crazy stuff sometimes, but I watched both conventions and I will have to take a chance on the Donald. Some things he says sound crazy because we have become complacent and are allowing crooked politicians to be our guiding light.

The politicians and the courts have been destroying this country for years and it is time for a major shake-up.

C'mon, Linda, top secret stuff that might endanger our military or covert operations is a little more serious than emails involving politically appointed lawyers.

Hillary's private server was put in place to cover the pay-to-play game that she and Bill have been engaged in for years. Bill and Hillary began their political careers right after graduating from college and today they are worth over $100 million.

It is definitely time to make a change and shine a little light on the shady deals that enrich so many career politicians.

The choices are not easy this year, but they are clear and I'll take the chaotic, rich billionaire over the sneaky politician who picks our pockets.

Dale Lange

Bella Vista

Commentary on 09/02/2016