The nation in brief

Gun-sale ban in 'pot'-Rx case upheld

SAN FRANCISCO -- A federal prohibition on the sale of firearms to people with state medical marijuana cards does not violate the Second Amendment, a federal appeals court said Wednesday.

The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applies to the nine Western states that fall under the court's jurisdiction, including California, Washington and Oregon.

The decision came in a lawsuit filed by S. Rowan Wilson, a Nevada woman who tried to buy a firearm in 2011 after obtaining a medical marijuana card. The gun store refused to sell it to her, citing the federal rule on the sale of firearms to illegal drug users.

Marijuana remains illegal under federal law. The 9th Circuit in its 3-0 decision agreed that it's reasonable for federal regulators to assume a medical marijuana card holder is more likely to use the drug.

Ex-officer indicted in fatal shot into car

ATLANTA -- A grand jury Wednesday charged a white former Atlanta police officer with felony murder and other crimes in the death of an unarmed black man.

The Fulton County grand jury also indicted James Burns on charges of aggravated assault, making a false statement and two counts of violation of oath of office in the June 22 killing of 22-year-old Deravis Caine Rogers, according to defense attorney Drew Findling. Burns has been out on bond since his arrest.

Prosecutors said Burns fired into Rogers' vehicle while responding to a call about a suspicious person, even though Burns wasn't in danger and had no way to identify Rogers as the reported suspicious person.

Atlanta Police Chief George Turner fired Burns on July 1 after an internal investigation determined that Burns used unnecessary and excessive force.

Burns fired one shot into the side of Rogers' car, hitting Rogers in the head, prosecutors said. Burns was responding to a report of a suspicious person at an Atlanta apartment complex.

Manhandled by police, lawmaker says

MILWAUKEE -- A state lawmaker said Wednesday that police officers threw him to the ground and put him in handcuffs as he tried to de-escalate tensions at the scene of a recent fatal police shooting and unrest on Milwaukee's north side.

Fourteen people were arrested Tuesday night on accusations of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer after police asked a crowd that had gathered to disperse and some people refused to leave, according to Sgt. Timothy Gauerke. Police said residents had complained that 30-40 people had gathered about 8 p.m. near the area where Sylville Smith, 23, was fatally shot by an officer Aug. 13.

Rep. Jonathan Brostoff said he went to the Sherman Park neighborhood about 10 p.m. Tuesday after hearing about the arrests.

Brostoff, a Milwaukee Democrat, said police officers approached as he talked with Jarrett English, a youth organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union. The officers said they heard cursing. Brostoff said officers threw English to the ground and handcuffed him.

Brostoff said that when he started recording the incident on his cellphone, police took his phone and threw him to the ground, too. After police learned that he was a legislator, Brostoff said, he and English were released.

DNA helps free N.C. man in '95 case

DURHAM, N.C. -- A North Carolina man was freed from jail Wednesday after a judge tossed out his conviction in a double-murder case that was tried 21 years ago by the same prosecutor who was later disbarred for lying and misconduct in the Duke University lacrosse rape case.

The judge threw out the convictions and ordered Darryl Howard's release because of DNA evidence that was unavailable at Howard's 1995 murder trial.

"There's no time to be angry," Howard said in the courtroom. "I'm thankful this is over, and I can move on with my life and do other things. I'm just happy right now."

Howard was convicted of the 1991 strangling and sexual assault of 29-year-old Doris Washington and her 13-year-old daughter, Nishonda. But DNA evidence shows that Howard did not rape the two, and no other physical evidence connected him to the crime.

