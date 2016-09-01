Justices won't reinstate voter law

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court refused Wednesday to reinstate North Carolina's voter-identification requirement and keep just 10 days of early in-person voting.

The decision -- a victory for voting-rights groups and President Barack Obama's Justice Department -- means voters won't have to show one of several qualifying photo IDs when casting ballots in the presidential battleground state. Early voting also reverts to 17 days, to begin Oct. 20.

The court rejected a request by Gov. Pat McCrory and other state officials to delay a lower court ruling that found the state law was tainted by racial discrimination.

"Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians will now be able to vote without barriers," Allison Riggs, an attorney representing some of the groups and voters who originally sued over the 2013 law, said in a news release.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down several parts of the law last month, saying they were approved by Republican legislators with intentional bias against black voters in mind. Lawyers for McCrory and the state officials -- some hired by GOP legislative leaders who championed the law -- disagreed with the 4th Circuit ruling and wanted a delay while they draft an appeal on legal arguments they want the Supreme Court to consider.

The high court divided 4-4 on most of the challenged provisions, with the four more conservative justices supporting the state's bid to enforce them in the coming election. In case of a tie, the lower court's decision stands.

The court has been operating with only eight members since Justice Antonin Scalia died in February.

The voting adjustments could benefit Democrats in the November election because registered Democrats historically have favored using early voting. Evidence presented during the trial over the law says black residents disproportionately lack the photo ID required by North Carolina's mandate. Black voters traditionally have voted overwhelmingly Democratic in North Carolina.

Attorneys who sued over the law told the justices last week that keeping voter ID and 10 days of early voting in place would irreparably harm voters who are members of minority groups.

About 900,000 people voted in North Carolina in the first week of a 17-day early voting period in the 2012 presidential election. Fifty-six percent of state voters in that election cast early in-person ballots.

The Rev. William Barber, state NAACP president, declared the ruling "another major victory for justice" that allows people to vote without "expansive restrictions by racist politicians or racist policies."

Voter IDs were required during primary elections this year and 10 days of early voting had been in place since 2014.

McCrory and Republican legislative leaders have said voter ID is a sound requirement to increase the integrity of elections. Appeals court judges said the state provided no evidence of the kind of in-person voter fraud the ID mandate would address. The law was amended last year to include a method for people unable to get a photo ID to still vote.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said in a statement they were disappointed in the ruling and pointed out more than 30 other states have a voter-ID requirement. "We'll continue to fight to restore this commonsense measure," Moore tweeted.

A trial court judge in April had upheld the 2013 law, but the 4th Circuit panel wrote he seemed "to have missed the forest in carefully surveying the many trees" by failing to recognize a link between race and politics in North Carolina.

The challenged provisions "target African Americans with almost surgical precision," said the 4th Circuit ruling, which also struck down provisions eliminating same-day registration during the early voting period and the counting of Election Day ballots cast by a person outside of their home precinct. The state didn't ask the Supreme Court to restore these provisions.

The court's action also means a voting "preregistration" program that readies 16- and 17-year-olds to cast ballots when they turn 18 is reinstituted. The 2013 law had ended the program.

Information for this article was contributed by Sam Hananel and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/01/2016