In the news

• Travis Rudolph, a wide receiver for Florida State University, is winning praise for a photo that turned up on social media of him striking up a conversation and eating pizza with Bo Paske, an autistic sixth-grader, whose mother said typically sits alone in the lunchroom at Tallahassee's Montford Middle School.

• Steve Eckel, 53, of Jackson, N.J., used a sledgehammer to break a window to rescue a 4-month-old girl locked for about 40 minutes inside a hot car at a shopping center, resulting in the child's mother being charged with child endangerment, police said.

• Justin Taylor, mayor of Carbondale, Pa., said police officers had to remain evacuated from their offices after an infiltration of bees until a beekeeper could remove between 400 and 500 of the insects from the first-floor station, as well as others that had settled on the upper floors of City Hall.

• Michael Durr said police in Washington, D.C., called on about 30 bystanders to help lift a large tree that had fallen on the roof of a car so firefighters could rescue Marcelino Cruz, 45, who was trapped inside.

• David Boutcher and another volunteer firefighter in Vanleer, Tenn., were suspended and face pending charges after Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators said the men had been drinking just before Boutcher ran off the road and crashed a firetruck while responding to a house fire.

• David Folio, spokesman for the Scottsdale, Ariz., Fire Department, said firefighters got the call when a woman discovered a 7-foot-long boa constrictor slithering near her trash can, marking the third time in a month the department has been called to remove a large snake.

• Zaida Pugh, 21, of Brooklyn was arrested on reckless-endangerment and other charges after authorities said she tossed hundreds of live crickets and worms on a crowded subway train for a video prank.

• Geneva Smith, 84, of Muskogee, Okla., got pepper-sprayed when she cursed and refused to get down on the floor when at least eight police officers, now subject to an internal investigation, burst into her home looking for her son because he didn't pull over after running a stop sign.

• Edward Casas couldn't find his 10-month-old Belgian Malinois named Rylee when it fell overboard during a boating trip on Lake Michigan only to have the dog turn up the next day after it swam 6 miles to shore and walked a dozen more to find its family.

A Section on 09/01/2016