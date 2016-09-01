Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. Your cosmic birthday gift is a heightened sense for what people need and how to deliver it. Put to good use, this sense will make you rich in love and dollars. You'll give new life to the group in September. Your exceptional handling of VIPs will earn you a role in a very important mission at the start of 2017.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't be surprised if your personality naturally starts to curve to the job at hand. This flexibility of form is a strength, not a weakness. It is because you are so solid at your core that you're able to bend to your environment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Every change is a key to the door of another opportunity. It is not always clear which door the key goes to, though. You'll spend part of the day trying different "doors," seeking the right fit.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Oddly, the difficulties attract you. Or maybe this isn't so strange. Maybe it's the mark of fine character to seek constant challenge. The rewards are richer where powerful efforts are the demand.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll ride a highly creative frame of mind all day, similar to the one you often experience just as you are drifting off to sleep. There is gold to be mined in this beautiful mix of conscious and subconscious awareness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The one you're wild for is always somewhere on your mind, no matter what you're doing. Therefore, being thoughtful comes easily to you. You're magnetized toward anything that might delight your love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): As for your all-consuming, deep, affectionate attachment, sometimes you can't remember how it began. Other times you can't have a thought that's not remembering.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The fresh luck will come after what's old has been wrapped up. Consider bringing in some outside forces to finish the job faster. The results will be well worth the money.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Get the word out about what you do. Post it wide and far. You'll be surprised who can make use of your talent, and in ways you will really enjoy. That you make money too will be the cherry on top.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Troubled people sense your empathetic nature, and they will tell you their problems. Don't let this stress you out. Your mind will race to how you can help, but you needn't worry: Your listening ears are help enough.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You have an excellent sense for placing people in the position they are best suited to. The trick is knowing how to make the job appeal to the person who should be doing it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There's so much that needs to be wrapped up today that you'll wish you had your own staff to help you finish. Unless you do have your own staff, and then you'll wish said staff were slightly more efficient.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): To the untrained eye, your carefree ways belie your strong character. The reality is that it's precisely because of your inner strength and faith in yourself and life's process that you can afford to be easygoing.

