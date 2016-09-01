Helpful Hints

DEAR HELOISE: Could you print how to clean the bricks on our fireplace? We live in an older home and are getting ready to use the fireplace a lot this winter.

-- A Reader,

Arlington, Va.

DEAR READER: Organization is key. Remove all bric-a-brac, if any, and cover the surrounding floor with old sheets, shower-curtain liners or a drop cloth. Vacuum with a heavy-duty vacuum, and remove as much dust as you can. Children's modeling clay can be used to lift out old soot.

Next, grab a scrub brush and a bucket with warm water and mild detergent. Work on one small area at a time, and rinse.

Finally, dab a sponge over the area to absorb excess water.

Also, for safety's sake, have your chimney professionally inspected once a year.

DEAR HELOISE: I have been lucky not to have fallen, but those laundry dryer sheets are dangerous. They tend to fall on the floor when you are unloading the dryer and can be missed. Very slippery!

-- Nancy L., via email

DEAR READER: Nancy, dryer sheets contain fabric conditioners that are oily, and yes, they can be slippery. Be careful to remove the dryer sheet from the load of clothes.

You can use a dryer sheet to wipe down the washer, or reuse it in the next load.

DEAR HELOISE: My hint for telling the difference between black and navy pants is to write on the inside label. My navy pants have "blue" written on the tag. No safety pin to come loose or rust.

-- Dee S., Vandalia, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: I prefer to use the at-home dry-cleaner sheets to clean heavy winter sweaters in the dryer.

Most of the time, the chemical sheet refolds itself before the time is up. I have learned to cut the sheets into strips and mix them in.

-- Janet in

Toms River, N.J.

DEAR HELOISE: With summer over, it's time to save for the holidays. I've discovered that by simply writing down each item I buy, I can see where I am spending, and wasting, money.

When I study my spending, I can see where it's wasteful and can trim accordingly.

-- Kim P. in Arizona

