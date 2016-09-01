Fayetteville library offering amnesty week for overdue items

The Fayetteville Public Library will hold its first-ever amnesty week for overdue items from Monday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 18, according to a newsletter from the library.

Bring in an overdue item in good condition, and the library will waive the late fees. You can also request any overdue fines on your account be waived, according to the newsletter.

Go to the checkout desk to request fees be waived. Only overdue fees will be waived, not fees for problems such as damage or loss.