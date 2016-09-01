Death penalty out in killing

TEXARKANA -- Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Black said Tuesday that the death penalty will not be sought for a man charged with capital murder in a November shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex.

Justin Damone Johnson, 28, is accused of killing a man in a unit of the Beacon Point Apartments during a shootout over drugs.

Defense attorney Bill McClean said during a court hearing that while he believes he has received copies of all evidence in the possession of the prosecuting attorney's office, some relevant documents, such as phone records, mentioned in police reports appear to be missing.

"They [prosecutors] don't have those either," McClean said.

Black said her office will contact Texarkana police to make sure all evidence is in the state's and defense's possession.

McClean said he doesn't expect he'll request a mental evaluation.

Black's announcement means Johnson faces life without the possibility of parole if convicted in the slaying of Trevon Staten, 22, a few minutes before midnight Nov. 15.

Staten allegedly opened the door of Apartment 102 for someone he knew, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The man who knocked on the door didn't enter the apartment, but several masked men, one of whom investigators believe was Johnson, allegedly walked in shooting, the affidavit said. Staten was shot and killed.

Staten's girlfriend and her baby were unharmed. Rashod Rushing, who allegedly had been sitting at a table with Staten when the bullets began to fly, grabbed a pistol and ran out the door, according to the affidavit. Rushing saw one of the masked men, Julian Bolton, crawling on the ground outside after Bolton apparently had been shot.

Rushing, 28, shot Bolton twice more, killing him, the affidavit said. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell filed a second-degree murder charge against Rushing in February. Second-degree murder is punishable by six to 30 years and a fine up to $15,000.

Johnson was picked up by federal marshals in mid-April after nearly five months at large. Documents charging him with capital murder say he was in the course of committing aggravated robbery when he took Staten's life.

Johnson was wanted by Texas authorities on a probation-revocation warrant at the time of the shooting. Officials with adult probation in Bowie County acquired a warrant for Johnson in October 2014 after filing a motion to revoke his probation on a misdemeanor drug charge.

Johnson is being held in the Miller County jail without bail.

State Desk on 09/01/2016