Crystal Bridges announces 2017 exhibitions

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced three temporary exhibitions for 2017 in a news release Thursday.

Border Cantos: Sight & Sound Explorations from the Mexican-American Border

Feb. 18-April 24; free

This collaboration between American photographer Richard Misrach and Mexican composer Guillermo Galindo "harnesses the power of art to explore, share, and humanize the complex issues surrounding the borderlands between the United States and Mexico," according to the news release.

The exhibit features large and small photographs by Misrach and sound-making sculptures Galindo made with items Misrach collected from the border, such as water bottles, spent shotgun shells, ladders and pieces of the border wall, the news release stated.

Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest

June 3-Aug. 14 (Nov. 13 for Forest portion); $10-$20

Dale Chihuly, known for sculptures using ice, water glass and neon, will have work in the museum's temporary exhibition space and outside in the forest north of the museum. The indoor exhibitions includes Chihuly's slumped glass baskets displayed along with baskets from Chihuly's collection of American Indian baskets.

The gallery exhibition ends Aug. 14. The forest portion will remain open until Nov. 13, with tickets for $10 after the gallery portion closes.

Stuart Davis: In Full Swing

Sept. 16-Jan. 8; $8

This retrospective will feature works from Stuart Davis's 60-year career. Davis started as an illustrator of urban life around New York, and brought the influence of the French avant garde into American painting, according to the news release.

"He combined text and image, and blurred distinctions between high and low art, and abstraction and figuration, ultimately forging a union of international Modernism and uniquely American imagery that continues to influence art being made today," the news release stated.