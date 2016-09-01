Clinton House a draw in Fayetteville, but skip game days

FAYETTEVILLE -- It's a serious stretch these days to think of presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton as an Arkansan. And the chance that she might carry Arkansas on Nov. 8 is roughly as remote as the prospect of an Election Day snowfall in the Natural State.

Given all that, visitors may feel like they've stepped into a twilight zone at Clinton House Museum, on the southeastern edge of the University of Arkansas' flagship campus. As the Razorbacks prepare for their 2016 football opener in Fayetteville on Saturday, the home where this year's Democratic nominee married future president Bill Clinton in 1975 offers a fascinating time trip.

Other notable attractions on the 512-acre campus include landmark Old Main, the university's oldest building; Chi Omega Greek Theatre, meant to evoke the ancient Greek Theatre of Dionysus in Athens; Carnall Hall, a Colonial Revival gem now serving as an inn and restaurant; the Fine Arts Center, the work of world-renowned architect Edward Durell Stone; and the Fulbright Peace Fountain, designed by E. Faye Jones and Maurice Jennings to honor internationalist Sen. J. William Fulbright.

For visitors unfamiliar with the campus, it's worth going to the university's website to download a detailed map that pinpoints dozens of buildings, including Clinton House Museum. Dominating the front of the English Tudor structure is a towering fireplace chimney. Displayed in the yard is a whimsical sculpture of a pig (barnyard variety, not a razorback), one of more than a dozen such colorful artworks scattered around Fayetteville.

Bill Clinton bought the 1,800-square-foot house for $20,500 in 1975, when he and Hillary were teaching law at the university. They'd met four years earlier while studying at Yale, and she later moved to Arkansas to be with him.

Visitors to the home step into the living room, where a Methodist minister married the couple on Oct. 11, 1975. A replica of Hillary's wedding gown is on display. Bill tiled the imposing fireplace himself, according to a room-by-room printed guide that comes with the admission price.

The snug kitchen has been repainted in the bright orange hue that Hillary preferred. In the adjoining breakfast nook, Bill once hung wallpaper, reportedly doing a poor job of it. A door leads to a recreation room where the newlyweds are said to have played their favorite board games, Scrabble and Clue.

In the adjoining library, the couple stacked books floor to ceiling on improvised cases made from cinder blocks and 2-by-4s. Like the rest of the house, the room had no air conditioning, so an attic ceiling fan was the main source of circulation. The one bathroom still has the original pedestal sink and tile flooring from the 1930s.

The separate dining room between living room and kitchen also served as a campaign office during Bill's successful 1976 run for Arkansas attorney general. That victory took him and Hillary to Little Rock after a little more than a year of living in their first married home.

The Clinton House Museum and other attractions can pleasantly occupy a morning or afternoon on campus. If you don't happen to be a football fan, however, keep this in mind: Home games of the Razorbacks are among the most exciting days of the year in Fayetteville, but also the most jam packed and hectic.

So you'll have it much easier making your way around campus and town any other time than game days: this Saturday, Sept. 17, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12. You have been warned.

Clinton House Museum, 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville, is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission is $8 ($5 for students). For details, call (479) 444-0066 or visit clintonhousemuseum.org.

Information on other attractions around the University of Arkansas campus can be found at uark.edu/about/visitors-guide.

Weekend on 09/01/2016