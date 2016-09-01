Clinton email in '13 labeled classified

WASHINGTON -- An email that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton sent almost four months after she left the State Department was partially redacted before being publicly released, raising questions about whether she conveyed classified information as a private citizen.

The May 2013 email, which the Republican National Committee obtained under a Freedom of Information Act and provided Wednesday, joins more than 2,000 messages that the former secretary of state sent or received through her private server during her tenure that have been labeled "confidential," a low level of classification.

Clinton and her campaign have said that many of the documents were classified retroactively in order to release them publicly. That was the case with the May 2013 email, State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement Wednesday.

Clinton sent the message to current and former State Department officials. In it, she forwarded a link to a New York Times story about South Korea's nuclear reactor and went on to reminisce about an episode from when she was the top U.S. diplomat.

"Remember how after US signed 123 deal w UAE and we were in Abu Dhabi and," she wrote before the redacted text.

The deal itself was no secret: A week before the email, President Barack Obama had submitted to Congress an agreement between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates, also known as a "123 Agreement," that would "establish the legal framework for the United States to engage in civil nuclear cooperation with the UAE," according to a State Department news release at the time.

The U.S. has such agreements with 22 nations plus two international bodies, according to the Department of Energy.

A Clinton campaign spokesman didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Later Wednesday, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked the FBI to correct what he called its "mistake" of restricting access to unclassified files from its investigation of Clinton's email use.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, urged FBI Director James Comey to send his committee any unclassified records involving the investigation into the Democratic presidential nominee. Grassley set a deadline of Friday.

Responding to requests from GOP House members, the FBI on Aug. 16 delivered two large binders containing both classified and unclassified documents to a secure room on Capitol Hill. Documents containing classified information are included with those marked by the FBI as "Unclassified/For Official Use."

Grassley said that by comingling the documents and locking them away, the FBI violated an executive order dictating the proper handling of classified materials.

"The FBI is not following its legal responsibility and is impeding the ability of Judiciary Committee members and staff to work with the unclassified documents," Grassley wrote.

FBI spokesman Carol Cratty confirmed the agency had received Grassley's letter but declined to comment further.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Brody of Bloomberg News and by Michael Biesecker of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/01/2016