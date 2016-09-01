Charity watchdog gives Clinton Foundation high marks

Former President Bill Clinton gestures while wearing a bracelet given to him by the pupils, as he and Chelsea Clinton talk about their foundation's "No Ceilings" project about the participation of women and girls globally, at the Farasi Lane Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday, May 1, 2015. Former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton are in the East African nation of Kenya as part of a wider tour of projects run by the family's Clinton Foundation.

WASHINGTON — A charity watchdog with an ongoing relationship with the Clinton Foundation gave the former first family's nonprofit high marks Thursday, after an evaluation prompted by heightened interest in the organization.

The Clinton Foundation received four out of four stars — the highest rating that Charity Navigator gives after a close look at a charity's finances. The rating is based on annual federal tax documents and an objective algorithm. It was not intended to reflect whether Hillary Clinton kept donors to her family's foundation at appropriate arm's length or provided favored access as secretary of state.

Both organizations disputed that their relationship was ongoing, despite language on the foundation's Clinton Global Initiative website describing a Charity Navigator project commitment that runs through the end of 2016.

Charity Navigator is a leading and respected organization that evaluates and rates charities so donors can make informed decisions about contributions. It was itself a member of the Clinton Global Initiative between 2012 and 2014. The Clinton group said Charity Navigator committed to spend an estimated $2 million of Charity Navigator's own money over four years through 2016 to review more charities and provide more detailed information about them in its reviews.

Charity Navigator's president, Michael Thatcher, told The Associated Press that the Clinton campaign did not influence the rating.

The four-star badge comes at a time when the Clinton Foundation is under intense scrutiny about whether Clinton granted donors access at the State Department. An AP analysis found that of 154 people outside government with private interests who met or spoke to Clinton by phone, 85 had contributed either personally or through their organizations to the foundation. The Clinton campaign said Clinton would have met with the donors, anyway, in her role as secretary of state.

The Clinton Foundation, which includes the Clinton Global Initiative and other charities, supports programs aimed at aiding communities in need around the world.