Broyles Award shifts control to family's foundation

From left, Betsy Broyles Arnold, Frank Broyles' daughter; Molly Arnold Gay, Broyles' granddaughter; Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; and David Bazzel, Broyles Award executive director; after the Broyles Award announcement Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2016.

Broyles Award officials on Thursday announced changes in leadership, shifting control to The Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation while also naming more coaches to the award’s selection committee.

David Bazzel, who created the award in 1996 to honor former Arkansas football coach Frank Broyles, said during a news conference at the state Capitol that having family members in control allows the honor to begin a new chapter.

In addition to the announcement of family control, eight past coaches, including some in the College Football Hall of Fame, were added to the Broyles Award selection committee.

Those new members are: Lou Holtz of Arkansas, Notre Dame and South Carolina; John Robinson of USC and the Los Angeles Rams; Mike Bellotti of Oregon; Jim Donnan of Georgia and Marshall; R.C. Slouch of Texas A & M; Pat Dye of Auburn; Frank Beamer of Virginia Tech; and Gary Pinkel of Missouri and Toledo.

The Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation was founded in 2006 after the death of Frank’s wife, Barbara.

