The world in brief

Tons of Libyan toxic chemicals removed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A Danish-led international operation to rid Libya of its chemical weapons has removed 500 tons of chemicals from the North African country, Denmark said Wednesday.

The government said the chemicals were picked up Saturday at the Libyan port of Misrata and are now on their way out of the Mediterranean Sea toward Germany.

"We have now removed the chemical remnants from Libya and have ensured that they will not fall into the wrong hands," Foreign Minister Kristian Jensen said.

The United Kingdom and Finland assisted with the maritime operation.

Denmark said Libya's U.N.-brokered national unity government in July handed over a formal request for international assistance to have the chemical weapons removed.

In a statement, Ahmet Uzumcu, director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, expressed his confidence that the ultimate objective of verifiably eliminating the Libyan chemicals will be achieved in a safe, secure and timely way.

'Destroyed' key ISIS figure, Russia says

MOSCOW -- Russia said it killed one of the Islamic State group's most senior figures, Abu Mohammed al-Adnani, after the Pentagon said that U.S.-led coalition forces carried out a "precision strike" against him.

A Russian SU-34 bomber "destroyed" at least 40 Islamic State members in Aleppo province on Tuesday, including al-Adnani, the Defense Ministry said in an emailed statement Wednesday. The Islamic State group is known by the acronyms ISIS and ISIL.

The statement was issued after Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said Tuesday that al-Adnani was targeted that day near al-Bab in Syria, northeast of Aleppo. "We are still assessing the results of the strike, but al-Adnani's removal from the battlefield would mark another significant blow to ISIL," Cook said in a statement. "Al-Adnani has served as principal architect of ISIL's external operations and as ISIL's chief spokesman."

Asked about Russia's assertion, Cook told reporters Wednesday, "We have no information to support Russia's claim that they also carried out a strike against al-Adnani."

Al-Adnani, who was the terrorist group's chief spokesman in Syria, had a $5 million U.S. bounty on his head. He was killed while surveying defenses near the northern city of Aleppo, the Islamic State-run Aamaq news agency reported.

Record Japanese defense budget asked

Japan's Defense Ministry is seeking a record budget for the next financial year as the nation seeks to cope with increasing pressure from China over disputed islands in the East China Sea.

The ministry requested a spending increase for a fifth-straight year -- up 2.3 percent from this year's budget -- to more than $49 billion. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reversed a decadelong downward trend in defense spending after he took office in 2012.

The proposal includes funds for the development of a longer-range land-based anti-ship missile that could be used to defend the islands in the East China Sea. In recent months, China has stepped up the number of ship incursions into waters around the uninhabited islets to the highest level since 2012, prompting Tokyo to make a series of diplomatic protests.

Airstrikes said to kill Yemen families' 16

SANAA, Yemen -- Airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a house in the northern city of Saada in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least 16 civilians, Yemen's rebel-controlled state news agency reported.

The airstrikes were part of an ongoing air campaign led by Saudi Arabia that aims at dislodging Shiite rebels, known as the Houthis, from the Yemeni capital and northern regions of the country.

They came as security and medical officials in southern Yemen said the death toll from Monday's suicide bombing by the Islamic State extremist group in Aden had risen to 72.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Monday's attack, in which a suicide bomber detonated his truck among a crowd of pro-government military recruits.

A Section on 09/01/2016