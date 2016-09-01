Big-rig stuck on rail tracks hit in Corning

CORNING -- A Union Pacific train struck a tractor-trailer in downtown Corning on Wednesday morning, closing the rail lines and forcing motorists to detour around the area for hours, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said.

The train's conductor and engineer were taken to a hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released, Miller said.

The accident occurred at 7 a.m. at the Union Pacific crossing of U.S. 62.

A tractor-trailer from Anderson Trucking Service in St. Cloud, Minn., became stuck on the tracks, the sheriff said. The truck was hauling a 150,000-pound piece of equipment used in mining and was bound for Oklahoma, Miller said.

The driver and a passenger in the truck got out before the train struck the vehicle, he said.

Traffic was routed around the downtown area. Train traffic reopened on one of the tracks by noon, Miller said, but trains moved slowly through the crossing.

State Desk on 09/01/2016