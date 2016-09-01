Airline mixes up 2 young boys, flies them to wrong cities

NEW YORK — A woman in New York says she hasn't stopped crying since an airline mistook her 5-year-old for another child and flew him to the wrong city.

Maribel Martinez tells New York's Daily News she was shocked when JetBlue staffers presented her with another little boy on Aug. 17 at Kennedy Airport.

Her lawyer says that child was supposed to be in Boston. Instead, Martinez's son, Andy, was sent there.

Both unaccompanied children had boarded in the Dominican Republic. The other child was carrying Andy's passport.

JetBlue is reviewing how the mix-up occurred.

It says once it realized the mistake, it quickly got the children to their correct destinations. The airline says the boys were always supervised by its employees. It acknowledges that the situation "was distressing for their families."