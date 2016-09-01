2nd challenge filed to Arkansas lawsuit limits measure

LITTLE ROCK — Opponents have asked Arkansas' highest court to block votes for an initiative to limit damages awarded in medical lawsuits, the second challenge filed against the proposed ballot measure.

The Committee to Protect Arkansas Families on Thursday asked the state Supreme Court to bar election officials from counting any votes cast for the proposed constitutional amendment. The proposal would allow the Legislature to cap non-economic damages awarded for medical injury against health care providers, with a minimum cap of $250,000.

The lawsuit accuses the group behind the measure of not complying with restrictions on paid canvassers and is challenging the signatures submitted. The suit also calls the ballot title misleading to voters.

The Arkansas Bar Association filed a separate complaint with the court earlier this week challenging the proposal.

